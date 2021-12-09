Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $390,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,429.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,423.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

