Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after buying an additional 189,985 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $234.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.56. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

