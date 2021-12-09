Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,429.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,423.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.