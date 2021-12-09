PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,239 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $235.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $235.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.