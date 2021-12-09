PGGM Investments Sells 129,361 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 449,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,361 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Nucor were worth $44,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,665,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

