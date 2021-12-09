YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

