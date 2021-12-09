Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 163.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Truist cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

DraftKings stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

