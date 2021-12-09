Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.70 Per Share

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SDP opened at GBX 605.75 ($8.03) on Thursday. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 561 ($7.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 686.32 ($9.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 589.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £995.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42.

In other Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund news, insider James Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($38,721.65). Also, insider Julia Goh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.85) per share, for a total transaction of £59,200 ($78,504.18).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

