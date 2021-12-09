Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Stock Price Up 43.7%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) rose 43.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 1,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

