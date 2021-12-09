John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

