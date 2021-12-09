Spire Wealth Management Acquires 9,802 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

