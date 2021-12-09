Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Graham by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $595.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $446.90 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

