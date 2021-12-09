Cowa LLC Invests $218,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $387.41 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10, a PEG ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

