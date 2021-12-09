Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PHR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 66,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

