Tap Trading Down 8.6% This Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $604,814.31 and $3,649.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00223712 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

