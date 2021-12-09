Insider Buying: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Acquires 227,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

