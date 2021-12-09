Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $646.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

