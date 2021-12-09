Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $83.39

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.39.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $65.95 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,099.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $26,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,517,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,829,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,273,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,402,842. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

