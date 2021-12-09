Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

