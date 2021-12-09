Erik C. Blachford Sells 50,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

