Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 8,327 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.93 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

