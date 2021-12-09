Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 8,327 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.93 and a beta of 2.35.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
