PDS Planning Inc Acquires 3,003 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $795.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

