PDS Planning Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73.

