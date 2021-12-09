PDS Planning Inc Acquires 20 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,520.29 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,487.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,463.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.