Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the second quarter worth $23,015,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 32.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $30.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

