iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

