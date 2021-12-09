iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,902 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

