Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

