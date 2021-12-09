Contrasting Mobivity (MFON) and Its Rivals

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mobivity to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobivity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2483 12632 23434 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Mobivity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -13.40 Mobivity Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -40.46

Mobivity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

