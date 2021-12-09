Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $74.11 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

