Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,730 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 340,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 37.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 333.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.