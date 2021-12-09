Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 54,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,764,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 133,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

