First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 2.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV)’s share price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 50,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 59,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,626,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,416,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,330,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.