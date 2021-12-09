Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stitch Fix stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Stitch Fix worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

