Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 0.8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 399,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 374,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWBHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03.

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.