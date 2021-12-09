UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Up 5.9%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $855.72 and last traded at $855.72. 97 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $808.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $808.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Creative Planning raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

