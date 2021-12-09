Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.
SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.
Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.