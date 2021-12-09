Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $384.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $347.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 191.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 242.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

