Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Target Price at GBX 270.83

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 272.57 ($3.61).

Several research firms recently commented on LMP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 283 ($3.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 305 ($4.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.78) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 277.06 ($3.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.67. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 280.80 ($3.72). The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($52,406.84).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.