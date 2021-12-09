Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

