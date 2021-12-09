-$0.05 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.