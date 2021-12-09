-$0.05 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

