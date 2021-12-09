Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,075,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

NYSE:DFS opened at $113.58 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

