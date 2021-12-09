Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

