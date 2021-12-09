Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

APD stock opened at $295.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

