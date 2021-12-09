Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $295.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

