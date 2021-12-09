Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 544.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nokia by 96.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth $35,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.