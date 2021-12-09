Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

