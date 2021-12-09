Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $458.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $334.08 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

