Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.