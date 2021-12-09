PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of PD opened at $37.25 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

